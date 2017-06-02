Mary Kay Hollis

Mary Kay Hollis, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

Mary was born in Ennis, Texas on January 24, 1925 to Joseph and Mary (Kubin) Kriska. She grew up in Ennis and graduated from St. John High School. She married Andrew Hollis and they made their home in Dallas.

She was a member of the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening.

She is survived by brothers: Wesley Kriska and wife, Peggy and Franklin Kriska and wife, Wanda; sister, Dorothy Bjork; six nieces and five nephews.

She is preceded death by her parents, husband, Andrew Hollis on January 9, 1969 three brothers, Joe, Larry and Bernard and two sisters, Helen and Frances.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. followed by Liturgy outside of mass will be on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Father Antonio Ormaza officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

