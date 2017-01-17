Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Mary Wynelle Smith

Mary Wynelle Smith, 84, of Cameron, died Friday, January 13, 2017 in a Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis.

Ms. Smith, a retired legal secretary, was born February 4, 1932 in Ennis to William T. and Mary (Conklin) Smith.  She is survived by:

Daughters; Kathy Mayes & husband Mike of Buckholts, Ellen Byron of Victoria. 3 grandchildren

Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.

