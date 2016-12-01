Maudie Pearl McDaniel Daniel

Maudie Pearl McDaniel Daniel of Ennis was born June 2, 1930 in Lorena, Texas and went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2016 in Ennis, Texas.

Maudie is survived by her daughters, Valerie Macalik and husband Gary of Ennis and Gina Stooksbury of Waxahachie; granddaughter, Brittnee Fernandes and husband Joel of Frisco; grandson, Andrew Macalik and wife Erin; great grandsons, Henry Stoy, IV and Liam Macalik; one sister, Doris Taylor; half- brother, Ronnie McDaniel and half-sister, Linda Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Daniel; two sisters, Geraldine Hammack and Maxine Booth; two brothers, Jimmy Hammack and John McDaniel; parents, Milton and Maude (Heath) McDaniel.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis;

Graveside service and interment will be 1PM Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I-35 in Waco. Johnny Lee Curry will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Patriot Paws, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032 or visit them at www.patriotpaws.org.

