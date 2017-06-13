Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Maura Messa, age 73, passed from this life on May 25, 2017. She was born in Howard, Texas on January 23, 1944 to Maclovio Carrillo and Julia Roblez Carrillo. She was married to Julian Messa of Ennis for 47 years. Maura loved to take care and cook for her grandkids and the family.

She is survived by her husband, Julian Messa; daughter, Rachel Rios; brother, Mike Carrillo and wife Lois; sister-in-law, Adele Carrillo; grandchildren, Jeremy Rios, Jason Rios, Jon Mark Rios; great grandkids; Avaih Rios, Alice Rios and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maura is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Louisa De Los Santos; brothers, Paul Carrillo and Abelino Carrillo.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, May 29, 2017, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. with Rosary at 7 P.M. at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10 A.M. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

