Michael Anderson Wood, 37, passed away September 23, 2016, in Waco. Visitation was Tuesday, September 27, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Services were held Wednesday, September 28, 11:00 a.m., at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Byron Weathersbee officiating.

Michael was born in Fort Worth on May 8, 1979, to Randy and Edna Wood. He grew up in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Waco, Texas, and attended Midway High School and Baylor University. On September 20, 2008, he married the love of his life, Karmen Kaye Godfrey, and together they had two beloved dogs, Chase and Brooks. He was Senior Loan Officer at 1st University Credit Union. He was elected Treasurer of the 2018 Class of Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Management School. Michael was an avid golfer and had two holes in one. He loved Baylor football, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. His infamous laugh was contagious once it started. Michael had a heart of pure gold and a magnetic personality to which everyone gravitated.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, S.A. and Dorothy Huskison of Ripley, Mississippi, and Robert Wood of Bardwell, Texas.

He is survived by his wife; parents; grandmother, Ardeena Wood of Bardwell, Texas; sister, Lindsey Wood of Waco; aunt and uncle, Linda and Richard Zeagler of Meridian, Mississippi; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Mary Godfrey of Bowie, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Jon and Kristal Butler of Krum, Texas; nieces, Presley Smith of Waco, and Faith Butler of Krum; nephews, Lucas and Jacob, also of Krum; and several others aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, Texas, 76708 and Baylor School of Education, SOE in Italy and Costa Rica Service Trip, One Bear Place 97215, Waco, Texas, 76798. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.

Michael was a special person who left a mark on everyone that he encountered and will be missed by so many. No one loved life more than Michael.

