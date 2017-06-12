Michael D. Junkin

Michael D. Junkin, 67, passed away in Palmer, Texas on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Michael was born in Ennis, Texas on March 7, 1950 to L.B. and Lois (Vance) Junkin. He grew up in the Bardwell-Rankin area and graduated from Waxahachie High School. On December 1, 1978 he married Linda Covington and they made their home in Dallas and later settled in Palmer. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.

He was the owner/operator of Mike’s Doors. He was a member of the Fundamental Baptist Church of Palmer. He had been member of several Masonic Lodges. He was a Past District Deputy 14H of the Mason’s. He was a 32nd degree Mason was a member of the Eastern Star and had served as a Shriner Clown. He enjoyed fishing, building birdhouses and selling birdhouses.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Junkin; sons: Brent Junkin and wife, Melissa and John Whitmore and partner, Sue; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one brother, Loyde Junkin.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Anne.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the J. E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

