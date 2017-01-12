Neva Buchholz

Neva Buchholz, age 89, of Bardwell, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Ennis. She was born August 6, 1927 in Jackson Township, Illinois to Ernest Elzy and Oma Katherine (White) Croft. She graduated from Effingham High School. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bardwell. Neva was a good cook and bridge player. She was a great mother and was a very supportive grandmother to her grandchildren and was involved in their ball games, stock shows and different events.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Buchholz and wife Kathy of Waxahachie and Chuck Buchholz and wife Jana of Bardwell; grandchildren, Kristin Nicholson and husband Zane, Stephanie Buchholz and Garrett Buchholz; one great grandson, Wyatt Nicholson and numerous nieces and nephews in Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Buchholz and one sister, Clara Curry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mr. & Mrs. Buchholz FFA Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Buchholz. Please contact David Del Bosque with the Avalon School District.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Visitation in Illinois will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 S. 4th St., Effingham, IL 62401.Funeral services will be 10 a,m. Wednesday, January 18 at the funeral home.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home 800 S. Kaufman St., Ennis, Texas 75119.

