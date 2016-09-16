Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Octavio Mendiola

Octavio Mendiola, 61, passed away on September 13, 2016 in San Roberto, Mexico.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 6 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 10 a.m. in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father John Dick as celebrant. Pallbearers will be Humberto Mendiola, Jose Mendiola, Socorro Mendiola, Antonio Aguinaga, Octavio Mendiola, Jr. and Mario Delgado. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

