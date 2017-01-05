Otto S. Carroll, Sr.

Otto S. Carroll Sr., 101, passed away in his home in Duncanville TX on January 2, 2017.

“Mr. Carroll” was a math teacher in the Ennis ISD for 31 years, teaching at G. W. Carver High School from 1952 – 1967 and Ennis High School from 1967 to 1983. He was also a local barber during that time and continued cutting hair until he was 94 years old. He is the owner of “Mr. Carroll’s Barbershop” on N. Kaufman St. Prior to his teaching career, he served in the US Army during World War II.

His memorial service will be held on Friday (Jan 6) at 1 pm, at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, 1808 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. in Dallas.

Visitation will be Thursday (Jan 5) from 6 to 8 pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6000 South RL Thornton Freeway in Dallas.

