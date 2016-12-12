Pauline Stewart

Pauline Stewart, 99, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Thursday, December 08, 2016.

Pauline was born in Hubbard, Texas on December 13, 1916 to Charles Sydney and Omie Iler (Lewis) Bates. She grew up in Bristol and attended school there. She married James Stewart and they made their home in Hutchins and then to Ennis.

She worked on the family farm and provided in home child care. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo.

She is survived by one brother, Floyd Bates and two sisters: Dorothy Clay and Geneva Cutbirth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, December 13, 2013 at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Floyd Bates, Jr. and Rev. Keith Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

