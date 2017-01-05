Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Raymond Heine

Ray Heine, 75, passed away in Mansfield, Texas on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Ray was born in Houston, Texas to Raymond and Faye (Berryhill) Heine.  He grew up in Houston and attended school in the Houston area.  On June 11, 1966 he married Janie Svoboda and they made their home in Dallas before moving to Ennis in 1968.

He worked for Schlitz Distributing for seventeen years before beginning Ray’s Meat Service for twenty-six years.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing.  His family was the joy of his life.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Janie Heine; sons: Darrell Heine and wife, Amber and Michael Heine and wife, Stefanie; daughters: Karen Minser and husband, Keith and Deanna Doerr; nine grandchildren: Josh, Maddie, Abbey, Daniel, Karson, Tyson, Paige, Camryn and Tallon; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Cooper and two sisters: Wanda and Dorothy.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of life will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with interment in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

