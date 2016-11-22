Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Raymond “Mitzi” Slovacek

Raymond “Mitzi” Slovacek, 78, passed away in Conroe, Texas on Friday, November 18, 2016.

Mitzi was born in Ennis, Texas on September 15, 1938 to Edward and Mary (Galetka) Slovacek.  He grew up in Ennis and graduated from St. John High School in 1956.

He was the manager for Perry Brothers, TG&Y, Ben Franklin, and Michaels stores for over forty years.

He is survived by one son, James Slovacek and wife, Cindy; daughters: Lisa Tarrant and husband, Eric and Tammy Treadwell; five grandchildren: four great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Slovacek, sister, Jeanie Liska and husband, Tony along with his special friend Rose Marie Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Slovacek, sister, Rose Ann Vrana and grandson, Timothy Treadwell.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 in St. Joseph Cemetery with Father Henry Drozd officiating under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Association.

