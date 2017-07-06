Ricardo Hernandez

Ricardo Hernandez, age 65, passed from this life June 29, 2017 at home. He was born May 29, 1952, in Mexico, to Ricardo Hernandez and Julia (Cruz) Hernandez. Ricardo was married to the love of his life Eva (Villafranco) Hernandez for 24 years.

Left to cherish Ricardo’s memory are his wife Eva; four children, Iliana Villafranco and husband Carlos Tapia, Brenda Hernandez, Ricardo Hernandez, Jr., and Amy Hernandez; three grandchildren, Sarai Tapia, Marcus Tapia, Adriana Tapia; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father Antonio Ormaza as Celebrant.

Comments

comments