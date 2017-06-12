Robert Morris Bohanon

Robert Morris Bohanon, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

Robert was born in Ennis, Texas on March 5, 1925 to Artie Lee and Celesta (Joly) Bohanon, Sr. He grew up in Ennis and attended St. John Catholic School then graduated from Ennis High School in 1943. He went on to attend the University of Texas at Arlington. On September 9, 1949 he married the love of his life, Ann Pulliam and they made their home in Ennis. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.

He was the Plant Manager at Ennis Business Forms for over twenty years retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. He enjoyed fishing, camping and all outdoors sports. His family was the joy of his life.

He is survived by daughters: Kaye Webb, Judy Sublett and Melissa Binder and husband, Dave; five grandchildren: one sister, Bernadine Jurik along with other extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann Bohanon, one son, Robert Lloyd Bohanon, one brother and three sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel in Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis with Father John Dick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

Comments

comments