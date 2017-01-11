Robert Sean Parker, Sr.

Robert Sean Parker, Sr., 47, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

Robert was born on December 18, 1969 to Bobby Dan and Leslie Ann (Smith) Parker in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Midlothian, Texas and attended school there.

He worked as a welder for many years and then in Ranch Management. He was a member of the Texas Hog Hunters Association and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working with metal. His family was the joy of his life.

He is survived by his son, Robert Parker, Jr.; brother, Brian Parker and wife, Kimberly; sisters: Misty Chandler, Brandi Yeager, Ella Sowersby and Kayla Jimenez; one step-brother, Don Dawson and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Avalon.

