Robert William Hill

Mr. Robert Hill was born May 5, 1935 to the late Mr. Walter Hill and Mrs. Lillie Mae (Russell) Hill. He was the youngest of 7 children.

Mr. Robert Hill was a laborer until his health failed. He was married to Mrs. Gene Brooks and to this union a daughter was born.

In 2009, he became a member of Heartline Ministries, were he accepted Christ as his personal Savior.

Mr. Robert Hill was preceded in death by his siblings: Mr. Sylvester Hill, Mr. Hershey Hill, Mr. Walter Hill, Jr., Mr. Franchie Hill, Mr. Edgar Hill, and Mrs. Geraldine Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Hill; 4 grandchildren, Katrina Harris, Levert Hill, Romara Robinson, and Martha Robinson; his caregiver and niece, Jacqueline Hayes; his niece Linda Hayes; nephews, Timothy Hayes (Cheryl), Joe Hayes (Kim), Larry Hayes (Cheryl), and Phillip Hayes, and a host of great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends

Visitation:  Thursday, March 2, 2017, Time: 1-6pm, Eternal Rest Funeral Home of Ennis, 215 N. Dallas Street, Ennis, Texas 75119

Celebration of Life:  Friday, March 3, 2017, Time: 12:00pm, Eternal Rest Funeral Home of Ennis, 215 N. Dallas Street, Ennis, Texas 75119

 

