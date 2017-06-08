Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Rosa Marie Morales

 

Rosa Marie Morales, 54, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Rosa was born in Corsicana, Texas on October 16, 1962 to James Henry and Elvira (Zapata) Ross.  She grew up in Ennis and attended school there.  On May 19, 1982 she married Jose Morales and they made their home in Ennis.

She was devoted wife and mother.  She enjoyed fishing, playing cards spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Jose Morales; daughters: Lucy Caballero, Sylvia Morales, Norma Tovar and Marchel Delgadillo; twenty-two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six brothers: James Ross, Michael Ross, Joe Ross, Carlos Ross, Ricky Ross and Mario Ross; one sister, Laurie Ann Mendoza and a host of extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Steven Caballero on May 1, 2017 and two sisters; Josephine Ovalle and Mary Jane Ross.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Foundation of Life Church of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

