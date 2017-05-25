Sammie Williams was born to the parentage of JD and Rubie Williams June 26, 1940 in Ennis, Ellis County Texas.Sammie received his education at George Washington Carver High School, where he was a standout scholar who excelled in Math. Right out of high school he joined the U. S. Army and served his country.

Sammie served the Lord his entire life as a member Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church. He was a Steward, Choir member, Male Chorus, Janitor, Superintendent of Sunday School, but what he loved most of all was being the Adult Sunday School Teacher. He was well known for his Sunday School lessons. He was always on time. Sometimes he was the only one there, but he kept the faith and people started coming to hear him teach.

Sammie loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Whenever you wanted to play games he was always “It”. His game of choice was 1,2,3 Red Light and Simon Says.

Sammie was also known for his quick wit and clichés, unending jokes and contagious laughs. He studied his Bible faithfully, and although he never went to theology college, he was a Bible scholar and loved educating anyone who asked him about the word of God.

Sammie was preceded in death by parents JD and Rubie Williams, sister Mammie Lee Williams, brothers LD, Arthur, James Walter, and Nathaniel Williams.

He leaves to mourn his passing Robert (Virgie) Williams, Mary (Wilbert) Jones, Willie Williams, Era Warren (Crandall, Texas), LW Williams, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends and the Holsey Chapel Church family.

Wake: Friday, February 24, 2017, Time: 7-8 pm, Holsey Chapel Church, 709 East Quinlan, Ennis, Texas 75119

Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 25, 2017, Time: 1:00 pm, Holsey Chapel Church, 709 East Quinlan, Ennis, Texas