Sara Jo Buckner Carrell, 94, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Sara was born on December 11, 1922 in Glenfawn, Texas to Archie and Twomey Blanton Buckner.  She graduated from Laneville High School in 1940 and completed certification for accounting following high school.  She moved to Cleburne, Texas and worked as a bookkeeper for a road construction company.  She married Vernon C. Carrell of Godley, Texas on September 5, 1946.  They made their home on the family farm north of Godley where they had a dairy for thirty years.  She was an outstanding seamstress, cook and homemaker.  She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Godley until she moved to Ennis in 1999.

She is survived by her daughters: Ruth Strunc, and husband, Miles of Ennis and Helen Hunter of Lubbock; grandchildren: Kathy LaMorte and husband, John, Amee Lutrick, Keith Lutrick, John Strunc and wife, Abbie and Rachel Pigg and husband George; eleven great-grandchildren and five nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Frances Whitley and two sons-in-law, Pat Lutrick and Haynes Hunter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Godley at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2016 with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating.  Pallbearers will be Keith Lutrick, John Strunc, George Pigg, John LaMorte, Jr., Christopher Amos and Louis LaMorte.  Burial will follow at Godley Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 E. Allen Street, Godley, TX.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

