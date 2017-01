Sharon Pruitt

Sharon Pruitt, 61, passed away January 7, 2017.

Services are Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Eternal Rest Chapel, 1400 N. Hampton Road, DeSoto, Tx. Burial will be Lincoln Cemetery, Dallas, Tx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis, 75119.

