Shawn P. Laza, 56, passed away in Carrollton, Texas on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Shawn was born on January 8, 1960 in Ennis, Texas to Joseph John and Irene (Taraba) Laza. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1978. He went on to the University of Texas at Arlington to receive a degree in business management.

He was an industrial and marketing designer for over twenty-five years. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis. He enjoyed all sports (Hook’em Horns).

He is survived by sons: Aaron Laza, Andrew Laza, Gary Roberts, and Tyrone Roberts; six grandchildren: brother, Randy Laza and wife, Deborah and sisters: Debbie Morgan and husband, Glen and Suzanne Ramirez and husband, Eric.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Laza.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rosary during visitation.

Funeral Liturgy outside Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Father John Dick officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

