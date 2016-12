Shawn P. Laza

Shawn P. Laza, 56, passed away in Carrollton, Texas on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rosary during visitation.

Funeral Liturgy outside Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Father John Dick officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

