Shirley Jean Marusak, age 67 passed away On November 21, 2016. She was born on January 13, 1949 in Ennis to Henry A. and Evelyn Mach, and resided in Ennis. She married the love of her life, Elick L. Marusak on October 17, 1964. They lived in Arizona and Shirley returned to Ennis in June 1966 while Elick went overseas. In 1972, they moved to California, and in February 1974 they returned to Ennis where they stayed. Shirley raised her three children and worked for Lone Star Ribbon until they closed. She was a loving wife, mother, meme and friend, a true Proverbs 31 Woman. She was member of SPJST, VFW Auxilary, attended Refiners’ Fire Ministry. She loved movies, shopping,and laughing with her friend Shirley Trull, and spent many hours talking with her friend Lacona Sharp.

She is survived by the love of her life of 52 years, Elick L. Marusak; two sons, Jeff Marusak and Dale Marusak; daughter, Kim Howell and husband Gary; grandchildren, Alyssa, Kayla, Zakk and Kyndal Marusak, Dylan, Grant, Cooper, and Jay Howell; great grandson, Rex Marusak; two brothers, Henry E. Mach and Jimmy Mach as well as Lisa and Greg Binford and children Roszlyn and Jaxton whom she loved as her own; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry A. and Evelyn Mach, and her grandson, Bobby Rex Howell.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Friday, November 25, 2016 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis. Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, November 26, 2016 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Ennis.

