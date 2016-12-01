Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Stanley Louis Svehlak passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

Stan learned his work ethic on the farm. He was born on January 8, 1936, to Stanley and Marie Svehlak in Ennis, Texas. He grew up working on his parents farm and would harvest cotton crops until the early 1970’s. In high school, Stan enjoyed football and became a lifelong fan of baseball after tuning into radio broadcasts of the Cleveland Indians in the 1940’s. After graduating from Ennis High School, he worked for the railroad. He served in the Army. His early experiences prepared him for family life. In 1961 he met and married Maxine O’Brien and settled in the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. For the next 36 years he partnered with Maxine to run the family business, Stan’s Country Kitchen. Throughout the decades, he was a family man who loved the game of golf, visiting with friends, and never lost touch with his rural upbringing.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Marie Svehlak; He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years Maxine Svehlak and their four children, Jane Svehlak, Patsy Svehlak Richards and husband, Alden, Bill Svehlak, Susie Svehlak; grandchildren, Makaela, Olivia, Julia and Jake; siblings, Marie Shurden, Lawrence Svehlak, Kenneth Svehlak and Nancy Valek; and many friends.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with Vigil at 6 p.m. in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1111 W. Danieldale Road, Duncanville, Texas.

Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 2, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Ennis with Father Henry Drozd as celebrant.  Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery of Ennis under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

