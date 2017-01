Tina Elaine Piper

Tina Elaine Piper, 52, passed away December 28, 2016. Viewing will be Friday, January 6, 2017 from 3 – 6 at the Eternal Rest Chapel of Ennis. Service will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church 323 N. Commerce Street, Corsicana.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. 75119.

