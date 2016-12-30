Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Travis Willis, Sr.

Travis Willis, Sr., 79, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rev. Cord Blankenship officiating.  Pallbearers will be Travis Willis, Jr., David Tyner, John Carter, Travis Willis, III, Sean Willis and Matthew Willis.  Interment will follow in the Black Hills Cemetery of Corsicana under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

In lieu of flowers if you choose to made a donation in Travis’ name to consider Missionary David George via Refiner’s Fire Ministry.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

