Tyler Jordan Slovak, 25, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

Tyler was born July 8, 1991 to John Justin Slovak and Laurie Diane Hagan. He grew up in Ennis and Midlothian and graduated from Midlothian High School in 2010.

He worked for Lone Star Hydro-Vac as a truck driver and had previously worked for the Texas Department of Transportation as a maintainer driver. He was a member of the Cowboy Church of Waxahachie. He enjoyed roping and dancing. He was very musically talented playing the piano and guitar. He was a fun loving intense person that will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.

He is survived by his parents: John J. and Wendy Slovak and Laurie D. and Jason Davis; brothers: Dillan Davis, Jacob Slovak, Tristan Davis and Matthew Slovak; sister, Emily Davis; grandparents: Robert and Merrijo Slovak, Neil and Diane Markham, Larry Hagan, Kay and Ron Sikes, Larry and Dollie Houdek and Patrick Roark and Cindy Shelton; great-grandparents: Bobbie Beth, Irete Hagan and Dorothy Markham along with numerous aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Benn Gleason, Dave Pruitt and Harold Markham.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating.

The family asks if you choose to make a donation in Tyler’s name you please consider the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org or the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.