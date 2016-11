Velma Cooks

Velma Cooks 92, passed away November 7, 2016.

Service will be held Friday, November 18, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 2015 E. Jones St. in Corsicana. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery in Corsicana.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. 75119.

