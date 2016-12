Vernon Chandler

Vernon Chandler, 76, passed away December 10, 2016.

Viewing will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Eternal Rest Chapel of Ennis. Services will be Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 1 p.m. at 6th Avenue Baptist Church, 125 S. 5th St., Corsicana, Tx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. 75119.

