Vernon F. Wilson

Vernon F. Wilson, 68, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in Ennis, Texas on Monday, January 30, 2017.

Vernon was born in Corsicana, Texas on August 23, 1948 to Julius Preston and Odress (Jackson) Wilson. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1967. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He married Evelyn Kubin on June 8, 1968.

He was an independent truck driver for over thirty years.

He is survived by daughters: Jennifer Williamson and husband, Mike and Erica Wilson; four grandchildren: Jack, Jake, Alicia and Michael; three great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Wilson and wife, Martha; sister, Sharon Wolfe and husband, Larry; former wife, Evelyn Wilson; lifetime friend Robert Stidger; several loving nieces and nephews and a multitude of great friends all across the U. S. and his beloved dog, Peabody

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.P. and Odress Wilson and daughter, Jessica Leigh Wilson.

There will be a fellowship of family and friends held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 10 a.m. until noon at Anthony Drive Baptist Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Veterans Hospital and the Ennis Care Center for the love and compassionate care given to Vernon during his time with them.

