Vickie Cruz

Vickie Cruz, 51, passed away on December 30, 2016. Vickie was born on July 31, 1965 to Rudy and Gloria Garza. Vickie grew up in Oklahoma before the family eventually made their home in Ennis.

She will be remembered by all who knew her but her memory will be most cherished by her family whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by her two children, Sonja Crawford and husband Brian, and Ryan Garza; one sister Cynthia Martinez; nieces: Marisela Canales and husband Fernando, and Angelica Garza; and nephews: Juan and Jose Sanchez; as well as extended family in Ennis and Oklahoma. Though she loved all of her family, the youngest members held her heart the most including her only granddaughter and her great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Rudy and Gloria Garza.

A Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at The Way, Truth and Life Church, Ennis.

Comments

comments