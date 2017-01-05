Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Vickie Cruz

Vickie Cruz, 51, passed away on December 30, 2016. Vickie was born on July 31, 1965 to Rudy and Gloria Garza. Vickie grew up in Oklahoma before the family eventually made their home in Ennis.

She will be remembered by all who knew her but her memory will be most cherished by her family whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by her two children, Sonja Crawford and husband Brian, and Ryan Garza; one sister Cynthia Martinez; nieces: Marisela Canales and husband Fernando, and Angelica Garza; and nephews: Juan and Jose Sanchez; as well as extended family in Ennis and Oklahoma. Though she loved all of her family, the youngest members held her heart the most including her only granddaughter and her great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Rudy and Gloria Garza.

A Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at The Way, Truth and Life Church, Ennis.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jan 5 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017