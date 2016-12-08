Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Virginia Sellers Basinger

Virginia Sellers Basinger

Virginia Sellers Basinger, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on December 4, 2016.

She was born to Leonard and Hallie Faye (Sparkman) Sellers in Ennis where she lived her entire life.  She was married to Harry Jay Basinger, Jr. for 63 years.

Virginia worked for Ennis Business Forms for 37 years where she retired as their Credit Finance Manager.

She is survived by her sons: Alan Basinger of Southlake, Kirt Basinger and wife, Nancy of Ennis; grandson, Jay Cody Basinger and wife, Shelby of Jackson Springs, North Carolina; granddaughter, Sommer Basinger of Glendale, California; twin great-grandsons: Connor and Luke Basinger of Jackson Springs, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and recently her brother, Leonard Sellers.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Steve Holston officiating.  Interment will be held in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family has asked to respect her wishes and in lieu of flowers, any donation may please be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

 

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Dec 8 2016. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016