Virginia Sellers Basinger

Virginia Sellers Basinger

Virginia Sellers Basinger, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on December 4, 2016.

She was born to Leonard and Hallie Faye (Sparkman) Sellers in Ennis where she lived her entire life. She was married to Harry Jay Basinger, Jr. for 63 years.

Virginia worked for Ennis Business Forms for 37 years where she retired as their Credit Finance Manager.

She is survived by her sons: Alan Basinger of Southlake, Kirt Basinger and wife, Nancy of Ennis; grandson, Jay Cody Basinger and wife, Shelby of Jackson Springs, North Carolina; granddaughter, Sommer Basinger of Glendale, California; twin great-grandsons: Connor and Luke Basinger of Jackson Springs, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and recently her brother, Leonard Sellers.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Steve Holston officiating. Interment will be held in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

The family has asked to respect her wishes and in lieu of flowers, any donation may please be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments