William “Bill” Whitlock

William “Bill” Whitlock, 74, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Bill was born in Ennis, Texas on October 21, 1942 to Seburn Sherwood and Robbie Mae (Carter) Whitlock. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1960 he went on to attend Sam Houston University. On August 18, 1961 he married Kay Jones and they made their home in Ennis, Fort Worth, Fort Smith and settled in Benbrook.

He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and for several different Insurance Companies as an Insurance Adjustor.

He was a member of the Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Christi Freelove and husband, Kevin; one granddaughter, Sarah Kay Whitlock; sister, Connie Hobbs along with numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and son Billy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 1 p.m. in J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments