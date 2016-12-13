Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

William “Bill” Whitlock

William “Bill” Whitlock, 74, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Bill was born in Ennis, Texas on October 21, 1942 to Seburn Sherwood and Robbie Mae (Carter) Whitlock.  He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1960 he went on to attend Sam Houston University.  On August 18, 1961 he married Kay Jones and they made their home in Ennis, Fort Worth, Fort Smith and settled in Benbrook.

He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and for several different Insurance Companies as an Insurance Adjustor.

He was a member of the Methodist Church.  He enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Christi Freelove and husband, Kevin; one granddaughter, Sarah Kay Whitlock; sister, Connie Hobbs along with numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and son Billy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 1 p.m. in J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Dec 13 2016. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016