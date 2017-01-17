William Edward Matthews

William Edward Matthews, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

William was born in Dodge City, Texas on November 23, 1930. He was raised in Sherman, Texas and attended Sherman schools. On August 20, 1955 he married Maurine Wickliffe and they made their home in Ennis, Texas.

He worked at Ennis Business Forms for 42 years as a Pressman. He was a member of the Baptist Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, his garden, and spending time with family.

His memory will be carried on by his family including his sons: Arthur Matthews and wife, Lisa, Eddie Matthews and wife, Laura; daughter Lisa Ivers and Gabriel Alvarez; six grandchildren: Ricky, Rachel, Dakota, Shyanne, Aaron, and Cari; great grandchildren: Brendan, Qua, Alyssa, August along with extending family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Alan Matthews, two brothers, two sisters, and his wife.

Visitation will take place Monday from 6:00-8:00 at Keever’s. Services to celebrate William’s life will he held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 under the direction of JE Keever Mortuary. Interment will follow at Myrtle Cemetery.

