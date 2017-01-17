Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

William Edward Matthews

William Edward Matthews, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Ennis, Texas.

William was born in Dodge City, Texas on November 23, 1930.  He was raised in Sherman, Texas and attended Sherman schools.  On August 20, 1955 he married Maurine Wickliffe and they made their home in Ennis, Texas.

He worked at Ennis Business Forms for 42 years as a Pressman.  He was a member of the Baptist Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, his garden, and spending time with family.

His memory will be carried on by his family including his sons: Arthur Matthews and wife, Lisa, Eddie Matthews and wife, Laura; daughter Lisa Ivers and Gabriel  Alvarez; six grandchildren: Ricky, Rachel, Dakota, Shyanne, Aaron, and Cari; great grandchildren: Brendan, Qua, Alyssa, August along with extending family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Alan Matthews, two brothers, two sisters, and his wife.

Visitation will take place Monday from 6:00-8:00 at Keever’s.  Services to celebrate William’s life will he held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 under the direction of JE Keever Mortuary. Interment will follow at Myrtle Cemetery.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jan 17 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017