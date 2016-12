Willie Bett

Willie Bett, 65, passed away December 12, 2016.

Viewing will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Eternal Rest Chapel of Ennis. Services will be Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 11 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 700 E. Elm Flat Rd., Kerns, Tx. Burial will be at Elm Flat Cemetery, Powell, Tx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 215 N. Dallas St. Ennis. 75119.

