Wilma Adams, age 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 7, 2017 in Ennis. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on May 3, 1941 to John Eddie and Belma Jane (Pierce) Smith. She was a devoted Christian who loved God with all heart. She enjoyed doing all Birthday and Anniversary cards for her Church. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved to spend time with and take care of. Her hobbies were doing genealogy of the family and fishing with her husband.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Rose of Palestine, Texas and Kathy Howard and husband Alvin of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandchildren, Travis Rose, Hayli Rose, Breann Cardenas, Matthew Howard and wife Millie, Luke Howard and wife Michelle; great grandchildren, Ruby Rose, Vanellope Rose, Damien Ingersoll, Kitt Ingersoll, June Howard, Cadance Howard, Blaine Howard, Easton Howard; cousin, Mickie Odle; niece, Sandra Robinson; great nieces, Peggy Pike, Kelly Moore and Tara Sleming.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Belma Smith, and her husband, Billy Adams.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 P.M. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Anthony Drive Baptist Church located at 801 Anthony Drive, Ennis, Texas 75119. Services will follow at 2 P.M. with Matt Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis.

