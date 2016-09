Winford Venable

Winford Venable, 87, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Edward Ramsey officiating.

www.jekeevermortuary.com

Comments

comments