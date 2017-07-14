Parks and Wildlife Accepting Drawn Hunt Applications

AUSTIN – Hunters can start making plans for the upcoming seasons now by applying for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Drawn Hunts. The online system is currently accepting applications and the first hunt category deadline is less than a month

away. This year about 9,500 permits in 50 hunt categories are up for grabs for drawn hunts on public and private lands, up more than 500 over last year. Among the other offerings available through the online system are hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, exotic gemsbok and scimitar-horned oryx, turkey and alligator. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments