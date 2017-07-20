All EHS workouts approved by UIL

Young athletes face a myriad of physical demands, perhaps more so in southern and states in the southwest due to warmer weather. Texas trails only Louisiana in terms of the hottest state-wide average temperatures. Until the University Interscholastic League (UIL) approved summer strength and conditioning programs by high schools in 2003, athletes were on

their own for several months until fall sports teams reported for two-a-days in August.

