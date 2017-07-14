Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Avalon senior QB looks to guide Eagles back to playoffs

Eric Smith enters his senior season at Avalon High School with a simple goal: to win more. After leading the Eagles to an 8-4 record a year ago, he is bent on a longer stay in the Class 1A playoffs. Standing 5’10 and tipping the scales at 170 pounds, the right hander is about to begin his third campaign as the starter. Head coach Malcolm Cole has three first stringers back on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but having a tactician at the control is more than comforting. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

