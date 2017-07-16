Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Avalon’s 5’5″ running back steps into feature role in 2017

Don’t blink, or you might miss Miguel Padron. Well, at 5’5”, 140 pounds, you might miss him anyway, but in this case it’s his speed that makes the upcoming sophomore hard to pin down on the football field, and has defenders grasping at air. Padron, who helped guide Avalon to an 8-4 record last season in 2016, was part of an offense that scored 47 points per game.  He averaged 10.7 yards per carry from his running back spot, gaining 730 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns – all this while considered a third option behind his older brother Fernando Padron (1,093 yards, 17 TDs) and Tony Balderos (455 yards, 9 TDs), though both graduated in the spring. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

