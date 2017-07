Battle for Los Angeles

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of France spoke of a world needing Olympic values. The mayor of Los Angeles said his home could again be the “ideal Olympic city.” Emmanuel Macron and Eric Garcetti offered a vision on Monday at the Olympic Museum of why Paris and LA should host the Summer Games. Both want it in 2024, one will have to accept 2028. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments