Before his first snap of varsity football, Ennis’ Dylan Wright is racking up big-time offers

Ennis football is flying under the radar with media outlets, which is fine with many players, all agreeing the Lions will have opportunities to prove their mettle. This year’s squad is determined to surpass the accomplishments of the last two Oval E
teams that went 6-5 and 7-4, both ending in first round playoff defeats. Who is this guy? Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

