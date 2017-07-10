Big loyalty in Big D

Dirk Nowitzki signed this week with the flailing Dallas Mavericks, proving once and for all that in some far, tucked away corner of the professional sports, there are still players who value loyalty over their pocketbook. It feels weird to say that about the Mavericks, that they are anything other than the class of the NBA. Consider they had a run from the end of the ‘90s well into the 2000s where it seemed they challenged for the NBA Finals every single year. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

