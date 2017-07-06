Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Bryant serves as mentor to rookie Switzer

Ryan Switzer exchanged a high-five with Dez Bryant, then two more, followed by a shoulder bump and a couple of dance moves with his celebrated Dallas teammate. The rookie receiver isn't a typical fourth round pick cloaked in anonymity. The 5-foot-8 speedster ran with the starters during off season practices and he cooked up an elaborate handshake with Bryant, who wasn't the only Cowboys veteran to notice.

