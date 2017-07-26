Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Cochran readies for softball at Texas Tech

Michaela Cochran, a two-time All-State softball player at Ennis, red shirted her freshman year at Texas Tech while recovering from surgery to her leg.  The 5’3 dynamo with blistering speed, will begin the fall bent on proving the health of her knee while also shaking off the rust from months of inactivity, at least in terms of running. Interestingly, Cochran plansto pursue a career as an athletic trainer. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

