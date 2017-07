EHS VBall coach Newton resigns

Jonathan Newton resigned as head coach of Ennis volleyball last week to accept a position at Mansfield Timberview. He had a three year record of 45-61 and a bi-district playoff berth last November. Newton also served as an assistant boys soccer coach

under Brent Stapleton. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

