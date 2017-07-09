Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Bass Club takes on Lake Fork

After fishing the south end of Cedar Creek Lake in June, the Ennis Bass Club is tackling the legendary Lake Fork today in East Texas. The Sunday tournament, which was scheduled to launch at 5:55 a.m. from the public ramp on Highway 154, was expected to draw a good crowd of anglers. Lake Fork is a reservoir between Quitman, Alba, Emory and Yantis, Texas, and serves Dallas and its suburbs. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

