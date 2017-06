Ennis’ Harris gives Lions chain-mover on third down

Harris, a stout junior running back for Ennis, is listed at 5’10”, 206 pounds. He tipped the scales at the same amount a year ago, but on look at his well-chiseled chest, stomach and legs and it is obvious he’s primed for production. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments