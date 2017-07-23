Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ennis hires Henderson as VB coach

Kelly Henderson has been announced as the new girls volleyball coach at Ennis High School. A veteran with over a decade at the varsity level, she recently coached the Bandits of Texas club team that included players ranging from 12 to 18 years old. “I’m eager and excited about this opportunity,” she said on Thursday. Already on the faculty at Ennis Junior High School, where she taught creative writing last year, Henderson has now added special education to her role. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Sports, Volleyball. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017