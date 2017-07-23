Ennis hires Henderson as VB coach

Kelly Henderson has been announced as the new girls volleyball coach at Ennis High School. A veteran with over a decade at the varsity level, she recently coached the Bandits of Texas club team that included players ranging from 12 to 18 years old. “I’m eager and excited about this opportunity,” she said on Thursday. Already on the faculty at Ennis Junior High School, where she taught creative writing last year, Henderson has now added special education to her role. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments